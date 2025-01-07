Alleged child murders 'utterly heartbreaking'

Minister for Children Karen Chhour. Photo: RNZ

The Minister for Children and for Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence says the death of a child is heartbreaking and she is encouraging people to report family violence.

Karen Chhour said it was very upsetting that two children were dead after alleged murders in Hamilton and Auckland in the first week of this year.

"The death of a child is utterly heartbreaking. My heart aches for all children that are taken too early and the future they will never get to experience," she said.

"It has been extremely saddening and disappointing to see this already happening so early into this new year. It joins the many other instances of family and sexual violence around the country that often go unseen or unspoken about, and it shows that as a country we still have work to do."

Chhour encouraged people to use the resources available to them to get help, and to report instances of family and sexual violence amongst their friends, families, and loved ones who are in need.

"I am urging people to use the resources available to them so that they can get help to stop family and sexual violence. In many cases we know something is happening but do not act, and that is a something I am advocating for change in," she said.

"I want that this year, people will take action, and reach out to get help. Resources are there for people in danger, and resources are there for people who need help to rehabilitate. Help is there for victims, help is there for perpetrators."

Grim start to year

On New Year's Day a baby was found dead and a child and woman seriously injured in the Hamilton suburb of Fairfield, and a 34 year-old man was charged with murder and attempted murder.

He remained in hospital under police guard in a stable condition and was due to appear in the High Court at Hamilton on February 4.

And in Auckland, a man was early on Monday after driving to a police station with the body of a child in his car.

He and the victim cannot be identified, and he is next due to appear in the High Court at Auckland on February 5.

Chhour said the government was working on the family and sexual violence action plan, focusing on protecting children and young people and breaking inter-generational cycles of violence in families.

"The government is currently doing work to improve this, and I am asking this year, and heading into the future, that people work together - with each other and with relevant agencies, to take action so that we can help protect each other," she said.

"Our shift as a country to taking active steps will help to protect Kiwis and save lives."

She said the family and sexual violence action plan focused on prevention, rehabilitation, protecting children and young people, and on breaking intergenerational cycles of violence in families.

"There are many reasons why we may be reluctant to take action. I am encouraging people to take the step. I know that we can do more for ourselves and our loved ones, and while it is not easy, help is there, and it is waiting."