Anti-mandate protest grows in Christchurch

The protesters' set-up at Cranmer Square. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Anti-mandate protesters in Christchurch say they plan to stay until the mandates are dropped.

The number of protesters camped in Cranmer Square appears to have grown since Tuesday.

Protester Daniel McFadyen, of Darfield, told the Herald he has been there for three days.

"I came with my partner, she's on her second job due to the mandates. My workplace right now is mandating and even in general we've just been treated different [sic].

"I think it should be more about if you want to be vaccinated, go and do it, but if I don't want to then I don't want to.

"Don't threaten my job, don't judge me for it," he said.

McFadyen said he is unvaccinated and works printing cartons.

"We plan to be here just like Wellington until they drop the mandates. I'm personally here in support of Wellington."

A Christchurch City Council spokeswoman said it has engaged with the protesters and provided them with a copy of the Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2016, which covers Cranmer Square.

Cranmer Square is considered a reserve and, under section 11 of the bylaw, no one can camp in a reserve.

"We are working closely with police on the next steps," the spokeswoman said.

"We appreciate these gatherings are causing ongoing concerns and are a disruption for local residents, and we are very focused on avoiding any escalation of issues as safety is our main priority."

A police spokesperson said they are monitoring the situation closely.

On Tuesday, Christchurch city councillor Jake McLellan took to Facebook to vent his frustration over the protests.

"Disappointing to see protesters have now set up camp at Cranmer Square. Residents have been putting up with large amounts of disruption for months now.

"Protesting is an important part of democracy. However, targeting a residential area for a sustained period of time doesn't seem fair to me. Certainly not winning any hearts or minds," he said.

-By Devon Bolger