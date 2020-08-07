Friday, 7 August 2020

Ashley Bloomfield shows Kiwis how they should wear masks

    As New Zealanders are urged to prepare for an imminent second wave of Covid-19, the country's top health official is demonstrating how to correctly use a face mask on social media this morning.

    The director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is appearing on the Ministry of Health's Facebook Page at 11.45am in a live session and taking questions from viewers.

    The social media session comes after the government moved into a new phase of public preparedness for a second wave of the virus to sweep through the community.

    People are now being encouraged to "be ready" and have a stock of masks on hand in household emergency kits should we see a similar style outbreak wreaking havoc in Victoria.

    This week Health Minister Chris Hipkins warned if the country was ever to return to alert level two, Kiwis would be encouraged to wear masks in situations where they couldn't physically distance.

    nivaman Fri, 07/08/2020 - 1:15pm

    There has been no community transmission for 90 some days so "What do these guys know that they are not telling us?", if the border controls work why are they trying to keep us in fear?.

    OtagoIdeas Fri, 07/08/2020 - 1:46pm

    The fear mongering continues...day after day...You feel 'programmed' yet?

