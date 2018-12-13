Baby daughter for McCaws

Richie and Gemma McCaw attend a show during New Zealand Fashion Week in Auckland in August. Photo: Getty

Richie McCaw and his wife Gemma have announced the arrival of their new baby daughter.

Gemma McCaw, former Black Stick and wife of the retired All Blacks captain, took to Facebook to make the announcement.

"We are excited to announce the arrival of our daughter, Charlotte Rose McCaw," she posted.

"Thank you for the love and blessings we have received, our hearts are so full."

The message is accompanied by a photo of the baby clutching at her mother's thumb, while Richie's hand cradles both of theirs.

Gemma and Richie announced their pregnancy back in July.

In the same social media style, she posted a photo of a tiny pair of adidas running shoes between a men's and women's pair saying: "Rich and I are very excited to announce that we are expecting our first baby later this year."

Gemma, a former Black Sticks star, and Richie were married in January 2017 and the child is their first.