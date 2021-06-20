'Beautiful soul': Auckland father of two killed by tornado

Janesh Prasad (right) was a married father with two children. Photo: Givealittle

The father of two killed by the tornado in South Auckland yesterday is being remembered as a "beautiful soul" and a "humble, caring" man by his family and friends.

Janesh Prasad died as a tornado ripped through the Ports of Auckland shipping container yard yesterday morning.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he understood Prasad was a contractor and not a Ports of Auckland employee.

"It's really sad and our thoughts are with all of those that worked with and were family to and friends of the person that was killed."

A Givealittle page has today been set up by a friend of Prasad with all funds to go to his wife, Mala, and their daughters, Ashley, 13 and Jesh, 10.

"Friends and family are preparing for the funeral and supporting Mala.

"We need some help from New Zealand community to assist Maya and the two children financially.

"Your donation will be great help to Mala and the kids allowing them to maintain normal life as possible," friend Reg Prasad wrote.

Friends have also been paying tribute to Janesh Prasad on social media.

One wrote, "Janesh Kaka was a very hard-working, humble, caring and very helpful person and was a very good neighbour for which he will be greatly missed. He was a person who was known to manage his time very wisely".

Another friend posted funeral details which will see Prasad farewelled on Wednesday at 1pm at the Auckland Indian Funeral Home in Wiri.

Prasad was on a working visa, working as a mechanic and repairing a forklift when the incident happened, the friend wrote.

Another said, "RIP beautiful soul such a tragic death." Another friend wrote, "This is a total shock ... condolences to the family ... stay strong".