Billie Eilish announces Auckland concert

Billie Eilish is returning to New Zealand to play songs from her new album Happier Than Ever. Photo: supplied

US singer Billie Eilish is returning to New Zealand for a concert next year.

The seven-time Grammy winner will play Auckland's Spark Arena on September 8. as part of her Happier Than Ever tour.

Her first show in New Zealand was in 2017 when she played a small show at The Tuning Fork ahead of her headline show at 2018's Laneway Festival.

In 2019, she returned and played a sold-out show next door at Spark Arena.

Now at just 19, she's conquered stadiums, the charts, and has millions of fans. This week she was announced as the youngest ever act to headline Glastonbury Festival in Engalnd.

The tour announcement marks one of the biggest international concerts planned here since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the live music industry.

Eilish's latest album Happier Than Ever topped the album charts worldwide when it was released in July 2021, and features the singles Your Power, Therefore I Am, and NDA.

Fans will have to get in quick for tickets if her past shows are any indicator - her 2019 Spark Arena show sold out within minutes of going on sale. Her tour dates in the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe sold out in record time in May 2021.

Presales are on Monday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 13 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 15.