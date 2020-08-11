Bloomfield takes one for the team of 5 million

There is one new Covid case today in managed isolation - a man in his twenties who arrived in New Zealand on July 30 from Melbourne.

Ashley Bloomfield says the man tested negative on day 3 but went on to test positive on day 12.

The director general of health said he had not yet had a test for Covid-19 as he had been feeling well but on advice from Capital and Coast Director Strategy Innovation and Performance Rachel Haggerty, he will have his first test today, at the Porirua station where he delivered the latest case numbers.

On getting a swab, Bloomfield confirmed he didn't have any symptoms but said he wouldn't expect anyone to do something he wouldn't do himself.

"Partly just to show people what's involved because some people do find it a bit unpleasant."

It has been 102 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

Bloomfield said anyone with a runny nose, sore throat, cough, cold, or fever should seek advice about getting a Covid-19 test.

After taking the Covid-19 swab Bloomfield said it wasn't painful.

"I noticed I was having a swab and as you can see it made my eyes water."

"Not painful, and way less uncomfortable than when fizzy drink goes up the back of your nose, which you might remember from when you were a child, I certainly do."

"Say yes to the test", Bloomfield said.

He said it was much less painful than tackling Billy Weepu on the rugby field a few weeks ago, which he still has the bruise to show for.

The latest Covid-19 case results shifted out into the field with an announcement taking place at a drive-thru testing station in Wellington.

There are now 22 active cases all being treated in managed isolation facilities after testing detected the illness in returning Kiwis at the border.

It brings the total number of those who have had Covid-19 to 1,220.

Bloomfield said work was already underway on planning a Covid-19 immunisation campaign, although a vaccine was yet to be developed.

"We are not sitting idle, we have work underway to look at how we could deliver that vaccine."

Ora Toa Clinical Director Sean Hanna said unfortunately people were still turning down Covid-19 tests

"We don't have to look very far past our borders to realise Covid-19 is still here. It's I think part of our responsibility as New Zealanders that if we're asked to go and get a swab then we go and put our nostrils on the line."

Those undergoing tests at this centre remain in their vehicles while a swab is performed.

In recent weeks the government has urged Kiwis to get tested if they are unwell or a doctor requests a test.

As the Unite Against Covid campaign shifts gears to be ready for a second wave of community transmission, the Government is stepping up testing to a target of 4,000 a day.

It says testing remains one of the best ways to ensure there was no undetected community transmission in New Zealand.