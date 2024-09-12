Body found after car fire on North Island highway

A body has been found in a car that caught fire on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa, in the central North Island.

Emergency services were alerted to a car on fire near Ātiamuri about 7pm yesterday.

Once the fire was extinguished a body was located in the front seat, police said.

"Enquiries are now under way to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances of the person's death."

Police wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed anything, particularly a black Suzuki Swift, in the area from 6pm.

A scene examination would continue this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a crew from Tokoroa were called to the scene where it found a car "well involved in fire".