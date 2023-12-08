Body found in Christchurch river

A body has been found in the Avon River in central Christchurch this morning. Photo: George Heard

A body has been found in the Avon River in Christchurch this morning.

Emergency services raced to the river in the city centre near the hospital just before 11am on Friday.

A large area has been cordoned off by police.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz), and St John have been called to the scene.

The body was found near Christchurch Hospital. Photo: George Heard

Fenz southern shift manager Bailey Wells said they received a request for assistance from St John at about 10.50am in the vicinity of Hagley Park.

Wells said they responded with one fire truck to assist with police and St John who are currently on scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are in attendance after a body was located in the Avon River. Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances.”