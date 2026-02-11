Cooler temperatures, rain and wind forecast

The hot weather across much of the country is expected to cool off this weekend with the possibility of heavy rain and strong winds forecast for some

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said warm, moist air coming over the country from the north had been bringing warm days and muggy nights.

For the next couple of days temperatures were expected to remain in the mid to high 20s, with the nights also warm as temperatures are forecast to stay in the high teens or even the 20s.

MetService has severe thunderstorm watches in place for Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taihape until 9pm on Wednesday.

A front is forecast to move across the South Island on Friday leading to cooler temperatures on Saturday and a period of heavy rain and strong winds.

MetService said a low may bring heavy rain to parts of the north-eastern North Island on Saturday, with the possibility of it hitting warning criteria in eastern Bay of Plenty, Gisborne/Te Tai Rāwhiti and the Wairoa District.

Makgabutlane said a cooler dryer air mass was expected to bring a chill on Saturday for the South Island, then the lower and central North Island on Sunday.

MetService said there was still a high degree of uncertainty in the forecast but it could bring heavy rain and strong southerly winds to parts of the eastern and southern North Island on Sunday.