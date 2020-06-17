Bombshell claim: Woodhouse says Covid pair stopped for directions

Two women who tested positive for Covid-19 got lost on their drive from Auckland to Wellington and required help - giving the person a "kiss and a cuddle", Parliament has been told.

National MP Michael Woodhouse claimed today that the pair had to meet someone for help with directions.

He said a source told him the two women were in a borrowed car and got lost on their way from Auckland to Wellington so stopped and asked someone for directions.

The women thanked their helper with a "kiss and a cuddle", Woodhouse claimed in the House.

Health Minister David Clark replied saying he would be "deeply concerned" if that were the case as he had been assured the women had no contact with anyone during their journey.

Woodhouse: Who gave the women the car?

Speaking to reporters later, Woodhouse said: "Last night I received information from a reliable but confidential source that the story of an uninterrupted trip from Auckland to Wellington was not accurate."

The pair had become lost as they tried to leave Auckland, he reiterated.

"They called on some acquaintances for help with directions. When they were there, there was close physical contact, including a cuddle and a kiss.

"I'm calling on [Health] Minister to require the director general [of health Ashley Bloomfield] to look deeper into the circumstances of that journey, and reassure himself he's got all the facts."

Woodhouse said the car the women used was borrowed, so the question should be asked about how they procured the vehicle.

He said he had a "very reliable source" about his claims, and the source was closely connected to all this.

But there was a time to protect sources, so he was not going to divulge who it was.

Woodhouse said it seemed unlikely that the women had driven from Auckland to Wellington without any comfort stops.

He said his information was reliable enough to ask questions about how they got the vehicle, whether they stopped on the outskirts of Auckland, and whether they drove to Wellington without stopping for fuel or food or a toilet break.

He said he wasn't defaming anyone as he didn't know who the women were.

The story that health chief Ashley Bloomfield had told may not be all that it seemed, Woodhouse said.

Woodhouse said he was not calling the women liars, but he was asking the Health Ministry to dive deeper into whether the narrative that had been provided was accurate.

"I'm not saying anybody lied. I'm saying there needs to be a deeper analysis."

He stood by his claim that the women had kissed and hugged a helper on their way out of Auckland.

Graphic: NZ Herald

Meanwhile Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says neither she nor Clark are responsible for the failings at the border that allowed two women with Covid-19 to leave their hotel room without first being tested.

She said ministers understood that the proper protocols were being applied to the women, who are now in isolation, including being tested before being allowed to leave on compassionate grounds.

Instead director general of health Ashley Bloomfield has taken the blame, but whether any heads will roll is still unclear.

"As Director-General of Health, I have overall system responsibility for the health operations of our self-isolation facilities and exemptions," Bloomfield said in a statement today.

"In this instance, these individuals should have been tested prior to leaving the managed isolation facility.

"I am taking responsibility for ensuring this does not happen again."

He added: "We have always expected that New Zealand would get more cases of Covid-19, especially with more people from overseas coming into the country.

"The risk of spread of Covid-19 from these two cases while they were travelling to New Zealand and in the managed isolation facility they were in is low but not impossible, so we are ensuring all steps are in place to mitigate the risk."

He announced that there were no new cases of Covid-19 today, and authorities have traced 320 close contacts of the two women.

Most of their contacts will be contacted by the end of the day and will be encouraged to be tested, Bloomfield said.