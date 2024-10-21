Boxer charged with manslaughter named

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Luke Smith, 21, arrived in New Zealand earlier this year with his family from South Africa. Smith was attending an event in the city celebrating South Africans before he was fatally injured.
Siale, 29, was originally charged with wounding with reckless disregard for Smith’s safety.
Today in the Wellington District Court that charge was withdrawn and substituted for a charge of manslaughter.
A Givealittle page set up to help send Smith’s body back to South Africa has raised almost $25,000.
A post on the group’s Facebook page described Smith as a “kind and gentle soul enjoying an evening of fun at a wonderful event that ended peacefully”.
The post said he was a “vibrant young man” whose life was “senselessly cut short”.
“His death has shattered his family, leaving them in unimaginable grief, heartache, and now facing unexpected financial challenges as they try to navigate this terrible reality.”