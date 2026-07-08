Logging truck goes off road in Waihola

The northbound lane of State Highway 1 in Waihola is blocked after a logging truck slipped off the road this morning.

Police said they were called to the incident, near Surrey Heights Rd, about 7.30am.

"There doesn't appear to be any injuries and there are no other vehicles reported to be involved."

Police said the northbound lane would remain blocked while the truck was being recovered.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.