Call for NZ rethink after UK lowers voting age to 16

Photo: RNZ

The director of a campaign to lower New Zealand's voting age to 16 says the country is falling behind others in terms of democracy.

The United Kingdom announced on Friday it will lower the voting age - joining countries like Germany, Austria, Argentina and Brazil.

It comes after the majority of New Zealand's youth MPs recently signed an open letter calling for the voting age to be lowered to 16.

The Make It 16 campaign was founded during Youth Parliament in 2019, making this the third consecutive Youth Parliament where young people have called for the government to lower the voting age even further.

Following the British government's decision today, Make it 16 co-director Lincoln Jones renewed calls to lower New Zealand's voting age as is it had pride itself on being a world leader in democracy since becoming the first country to give women the right to vote.

"The UK's decision is a turning point for young people's position in democracy. 1.5 million people have just been enfranchised, roughly the population of Auckland," he said.

"Just like in the United Kingdom, young people in Aotearoa are already engaged and ready to participate in the systems that will shape their future."

Jones said New Zealand had since fallen behind, and it was time to catch up.

Concerned youths were taking up opportunities overseas instead, he said.

"Young people are leaving this country en masse because they simply do not see a future here," he said. "It is paramount that when we are making decisions on our economy, environment, education and healthcare, young people are a central part of that conversation so that we have a place in Aotearoa as well.

"The political landscape has dramatically changed since the voting age was first lowered from 20 to 18 in 1974 in Aotearoa. It is more important than ever that young people are empowered to make decisions about their future in an increasingly volatile world.

"Lowering the voting age is the key to ensuring our democracy is fair and ready to face the future head on."