Call for opposition unity at Waitangi

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi spoke to media at Waitangi. Photo: RNZ

Thousands have begun arriving at Waitangi for the annual commemorations, as key Māori leaders call for a united front in the face of the coalition government's plans.

This afternoon, the Kiingitangi led a delegation of an estimated 400 people on to the Treaty Grounds along with representatives from Rātana and Te Pāti Māori.

The intent is one of solidarity, made more profound by the rarity of Kiingi Tuheita's attendance.

Te Pāti Māori co-leaders addressed the media this afternoon.

Rawiri Waititi said "This is about kotahitanga", and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said, in reference to the government, "[Our people] are incensed by this three-headed taniwha".

Labour and the Greens were welcomed yesterday. Green co-leader Marama Davidson said the opposition would take up the call to stand with Māori.

Today, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the feeling at Waitangi this year was "positive but there is a degree of apprehension".

"There's a real uncertainty at the moment as to what the new government's policies are going to mean for Māori."

Government parties are due to arrive in the North on Monday, and are expecting a much frostier reception.