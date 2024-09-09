Cancer drugs confirmed after govt cash boost

A computer model showing the structure of pembrolizumab antibody. It is a humanized IgG4 antibody used in cancer immunotherapy, sold under the brand name Keytruda. Image: Getty

Hundreds of patients with advanced cancer will get free access to two life-extending medicines from the start of next month, Pharmac has confirmed.

Pembrolizumab (brand name Keytruda) will be funded from October 1 for eligible patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, and Hodgkin lymphoma.

Nivolumab (branded as Opdivo) - will be free from November 1 for eligible people with kidney cancer.

Director of pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon said the drug-funding agency was pleased to announce its first decision for cancer medicines since the government provided additional funding in June to fund medicines for a range of cancer and non-cancer conditions.

That followed widespread criticism from patient advocates of the Budget's failure to deliver on pre-election promises by the National Party to fund more cancer medicines.

"Access to these medicines will slow down the progression of these cancers and improve survival so that people have more valuable time with their whānau and friends," MacGibbon said.

"We estimate 1000 additional people will access these treatments in the first year of funding, increasing to 4500 over five years."

The Gut Foundation head Liam Willis said it was the first new treatment funded in 20 years for one group of colorectal cancer patients.

"We are heartened to see this option become available. Pharmac has listened to clinicians and patient groups, including Gut Cancer Foundation. As a result, this decision means more people will get access to this treatment and those currently self-funding will be able to have that financial burden removed."

Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said she was "ecstatic" that New Zealanders with advanced triple negative breast cancer would finally be able to get the life-extending treatment they needed.

"Keytruda [Pembrolizumab] is a breakthrough drug that can help patients live significantly longer and healthier lives. It's recognised internationally as the best way to treat this form of the disease."

Pharmac has also approved funding for widened access to the medicines posaconazole and voriconazole from 1 October for people at high risk of invasive fungal infections, such as people undergoing cancer treatment or organ transplants.