Chch ED overwhelmed, patients sent to Dunedin

Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department Photo: Supplied / Te Whatu Ora

Christchurch Hospital's Emergency Department (ED) is asking people to seek medical treatment elsewhere - unless it's life-threatening - as it struggles to cope with an influx of patients.

The New Zealand Herald reports two-thirds of ED patients are not seen within recommended timeframes - with Christchurch wait times ranked the 10th worst in the country.

The investigation found that compared to many other hospitals, Christchurch's ED had tens of thousands more patients through its doors between January and June last year, with close to 77 percent of the 65,570 patients not seen in time.

In a plea on its social media page on Monday, the hospital said its emergency department was "extremely busy" with "large numbers of people coming in for care".

It urged people who were severely unwell to go to the ED or call an ambulance but asked that people with non-life-threatening emergencies go elsewhere "to reduce the pressure" on the department.

Everyone presenting at the department would be assessed for urgency, and patients with non-urgent conditions could expect an extended wait, it warned.

The department was not the only one under pressure at Christchurch Hospital with the neonatal unit also struggling with demand.

RNZ knows of two women with high-risk pregnancies who have been flown to Dunedin because the unit was at capacity.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora has been contacted for a response.