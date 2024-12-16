Monday, 16 December 2024

Chch-Melbourne flight forced to turned back twice

    1. News
    2. National

    Flight QF168 from Christchurch to Melbourne. Photo: Screenshot / Flightradar24
    Flight QF168 from Christchurch to Melbourne. Photo: Screenshot / Flightradar24
    A Qantas flight destined for Melbourne has departed from - and returned to - Christchurch twice today, in what the airline says are unrelated events.

    The Boeing 737-838 first took off about 6.45am before turning around over the Tasman Sea and returning to Christchurch Airport.

    A Qantas spokesperson says pilots chose to return due to an issue with their radio, which was fixed by engineers before taking off again for Melbourne.

    But following a second departure around 9.40am, the plane again turned back to Christchurch, this time due to an unusual smell in the cabin.

    The spokesperson says the two incidents are unrelated.

    RNZ