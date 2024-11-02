Child struck by car in driveway dies

A child has died after being struck by a car in a driveway in Palmerston North this afternoon.

Police were alerted to the incident on Terry Crescent about 1.15pm, after the child was taken to hospital by family members.

The child was unresponsive when they arrived at the hospital and unable to be revived, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination at the property.

Police said officers are speaking to family members to establish what happened.

"We are also working to support them following this tragic incident," they said in a statement.