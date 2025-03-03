Christchurch Imam moving to Australia

Imam Gamal Fouda. Photo: Supplied / Mark Tantrum

Imam Gamal Fouda, who led Al Noor Mosque through New Zealand's darkest hours after the Christchurch terror attacks, is leaving his role as Imam.

Fouda is a survivor of the attacks on March 15 in 2019 when a gunman opened fire at the Riccarton mosque during Friday prayer, before travelling to another mosque in Linwood and doing the same.

Fifty-one people died as a result of the attacks and about 40 people were injured.

Fouda became a known figure in the community after he delivered a powerful message of unity to followers and the rest of the country a week after the attacks. He was also elected to join the Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board in October that year.

Fouda has accepted a new role in Australia and says serving as an Imam in the Garden City has been one of the greatest honours of his life.

He posted his farewell speech online, notifying followers of his departure.

"It is with a deep heart that I stand before you today. After much thought, I have accepted a new role in Australia and will be moving on from my position as Imam in this beloved community.

"Serving as an Imam in Christchurch has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Over the years, I have witnessed the strength, resilience, and kindness of this community-both Muslim and non-Muslim.

"The tragic events of March 15, 2019, changed us forever, bin the face of hatred and violence, we stood together with love and unity.

"We supported one another, we healed together, and we showed the world the true meaning of faith and solidarity."

Fouda said Al Noor Mosque was now more than just a mosque.

"It has become a global symbol of peace, resilience and unity. The world has looked to us as an example of how faith can unite rather than divide. That message must not fade-it must grow stronger.

"This community must continue to stand as a beacon of hope. It is up to all of us to carry forward this legacy-of love, peace, and understanding.

"To my dear Muslim brothers and sisters, I thank you for your warmth, your faith, and your dedication to our Deen.

"To the wider Christchurch and New Zealand community, I deeply appreciate the friendships and support we have built together.

"Leaving this place is not easy. I will miss leading you in prayer, reflecting with you, and working together for the good of society. Please forgive me for any shortcomings, and I pray that our paths cross again."

New Zealand will forever have a home in his heart, Fouda said.

"This land has been my home, my comfort, and my inspiration. The memories, the friendships, and the love I've found here will always stay with me, no matter where I go. Though miles may separate us, my heart will always beat with love for this beautiful country and its wonderful people."

Canterbury Muslim Association spokesperson Ahmed Khan said the departure would be felt by the community.

"In the aftermath he became a pillar in the strength for survival. The families of the victims and the wider community, his leadership, compassion and efforts to bring people together were commanding for all of us here in this country.

"He supported everyone and the community especially, those widows and orphans from the 15th of March they supported them. In the end he became the one point of unity and resilience for everyone."

Khan said while it is a huge loss, he respected Fouda's decision and wished him the best for his next chapter.

A new Imam has stepped in to temporarily fill the position, he said.