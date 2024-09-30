Christchurch man guilty of multiple rapes, sex assaults

John Hope Muchirahondo in court. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

John Hope Muchirahondo has been found guilty of 17 counts of rape and sexual assault.

The 38-year-old Christchurch man was also found guilty on one count of not providing access to a cell phone .

On Monday afternoon, the jury delivered its verdicts during the 10th day of deliberations in the High Court at Christchurch.

Muchirahondo was found not guilty on eight charges of sexual offending and the jury could not reach a verdict on five others.

The verdicts bring an end to the two-month trial, which involved 15 complainants.

Muchirahondo showed no emotion as the verdicts were read. He will be sentenced in December.

Justice Lisa Preston thanked the jury and said they had had to listen to extraordinarily difficult evidence.

Muchirahondo was facing 21 charges of sexual violation by rape, nine of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one of not providing access to a cell phone.

The charges relate to 15 women.

The Crown case was that Muchirahondo sexually violated all of the women who made complaints.

His defence lawyer said some of the complainants had reimagined or recast their experiences, while in others it was a case of mistaken identity.

The jury lost one member due to illness, and last Wednesday asked Justice Lisa Preston what would happen if they could not reach a unanimous decision and were advised they could return a majority verdict.

On Friday, the ninth day of deliberations, the jury said in a question that the judge had said in her summing up that if they could not reach a unanimous or majority verdict on all charges she would have further directions for them, and they asked what that further advice was.

Justice Preston advised the jury could be discharged on certain charges if they could not reach a verdict on those, and they could deliver a verdict on other charges where a decision was reached.

The judge also asked the jury to take more time if they thought they could reach a verdict on any of the undecided charges.

Police acknowledged the "significant bravery and strength shown by the many complainants in this case".

"Sharing their experiences with police and throughout the judicial process has required grit and courage," police said in a statement.

"They have had their memories attacked and attempts made to discredit their account.

"They have withstood the challenges and their voices heard. They should be incredibly proud of their actions and I hope these verdicts bring some measure of peace and closure."

- Star News and RNZ