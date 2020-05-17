Covid-19: One new case linked to Rosewood cluster

The Rosewood rest home. Photo: RNZ

New Zealand has recorded one new case of Covid-19, linked to the Rosewood rest home cluster in Christchurch.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said the case was linked to the Rosewood cluster as a household contact of an earlier case.

It is the deadliest cluster in the country, with 11 linked to coronavirus.

The number of combined total of confirmed and probable cases has risen to 1499, of which 1149 are confirmed cases. There have been no further deaths.

The Ministry said 96% of all confirmed and probable cases had now recovered, with 1433 people now reporting as having recovered, an increase of five on yesterday.

There are two people receiving hospital care for the coronavirus - one each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals. Neither are in intensive care.

There are still 16 significant clusters.

The total number of tests completed to date is 228,148, an increase of 4,211.

There were no new cases of the virus yesterday.

Wellbeing in Level 2

The Ministry of Health says Kiwis have done a great job acting together against Covid-19 to ensure physical distancing.

As many head back to work and school, some may be looking forward to being around people again. But for others it might feel strange and some people may feel anxious - and that was a normal reaction.

There are several different ways for people to seek help as they settle into Level 2 and the Health Ministry said it has a range of resources on its website.

The ministry said now was a good time to start a daily wellbeing routine that can help keep you feeling physically and mentally fit. Looking after your mental wellbeing every day helps make coping with tougher times easier.

- RNZ and ODT Online