Covid restrictions to remain in place

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. File photo

The Government has decided to keep the country's few remaining Covid-19 restrictions in place, for now.

Most pandemic rules have been scrapped, but people still have to self-isolate for seven days if they test positive, and masks must be worn in hospitals in some circumstances.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins today said these rules would remain in place for another two months, after which they would be be considered again.

He has asked for further advice about testing so people may not need to isolate for the full period before returning to work.

Researchers at Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa this afternoon had said ending the mandatory isolation period could cause up to a 25 percent increase in hospitalisations and deaths within six months. But infection numbers would settle after that, they added.

It was a “difficult balancing act”, Hipkins said.

The isolation period not only relieved the health system but also meant there were not labour market issues. Some of the biggest issues in the education sector last year was teachers being off sick.

Hipkins said international experiences were considered, and the country was heading towards a situation where Covid-19 was normal.

“We are heading towards a point where Covid-19 is becoming normal,” he said.

“Pretty much all of the other restrictions are gone now. We are moving to that era where Covid-19 is just one of those things the Ministry of Health manages.”

On health system preparation, Hipkins said despite increasing capacity New Zealand was not yet at a point where it could treat Covid-19 as yet another illness.

Hipkins said he believed the health system was in a better place now than it was pre-Covid but a major challenge remained in the workforce, which he said was being addressed in today’s announcement.

Hipkins earlier told RNZ’s Morning Report the Government would “consider all of the ins and outs of removing restrictions, and the risk associated with that. And we’ve also then got to look at the benefits of keeping restrictions in place as.”

Hipkins noted that removing restrictions may alleviate labour shortages for some businesses, as workers would no longer be required to isolate.

The Prime Minister said very few Covid-19 restrictions are still in place, but isolation is one of them.

- additional reporting RNZ