Covid update: 207 cases, one death

There are 207 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today and a woman in her 90s who was in hospital with the virus has died.

The Ministry of Health said in a press release today there were 192 new cases in Auckland, seven new cases in Waikato, two new cases in Northland, four in the Lakes DHB area and one in the MidCentral DHB area.

The case in Rotorua announced earlier today has not been included in today's total and will be in tomorrow's numbers.

The Ministry confirmed a Covid-19 patient who was being treated at North Shore Hospital has died.

She was in her 90s and tested positive for the virus before she required hospital treatment.

The woman was admitted on November 6 from Edmonton Meadows Care Home where there has been an outbreak of 25 cases among staff and residents.

"Her underlying health conditions and the state of her health meant it was not clinically appropriate for her to receive ventilator or ICU care.

"Her family was regularly updated and had the opportunity to speak with her regularly by phone. The family has been offered cultural support by the DHB."

There are currently 90 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, the average age is 50.

There are seven patients in ICU or HDU.

The ministry revealed today that three out of the four previously confirmed cases in Canterbury have now recovered from their infections.

Yesterday 26,996 doses of the vaccine were administered, of these 7149 were first doses and 19,847 were second doses.

There are no new cases to report in Taranaki today and all five close contacts identified, at this stage, have tested negative.

Yesterday more than 600 tests were carried out across Taranaki.

There were seven new cases confirmed in the Waikato overnight, six were known contacts and public health staff will continue to investigate the remaining case today.

Three of the cases were from Hamilton, two from Te Kuiti, one from Ōtorohanga, and one from Ngāruawāhia.

This brings the total number of cases in Waikato to 233 with 12 active cases remaining under investigation to determine links to the outbreak.

The case reported yesterday without a location has now been confirmed as Ōtorohanga.

There are two new cases in Northland being reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 44. One of these cases is a close contact of an existing case and investigations are continuing to determine how the other case is linked to the outbreak.

As reported by the Ministry of Health last night, Covid-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga on November 11 and Mount Maunganui on November 10 and 11.

Anyone in the area who has symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.