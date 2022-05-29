Covid update: 4841 new cases, 300 in South

There are 4841 new community cases of Covid-19 to report today including 300 in the South.

The Ministry of Health revealed the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6904 – last Sunday, it was 7863.

Nine more people with Covid-19 have also died in the past two days.

These deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1149 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

Of the people whose deaths we are reporting today; one was from the Northland region, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Wairarapa, two were from Canterbury, and one was from South Canterbury.

Two people were their 60s, four were in their 70s, and three were in their 80s.

Of these people, four were female and five were male.

Location of new community cases (PCR & RAT): Northland (157), Auckland (1,582), Waikato (342), Bay of Plenty (124), Lakes (80), Hawke’s Bay (130), MidCentral (156), Whanganui (37), Taranaki (128), Tairāwhiti (25), Wairarapa (49), Capital and Coast (405), Hutt Valley (173), Nelson Marlborough (208), Canterbury (771), South Canterbury (105), Southern (300), West Coast (67), Unknown (2)

Cases in hospital: total number 383: Northland: 9; Waitemata: 36; Counties Manukau: 31; Auckland: 59; Waikato: 28; **Bay of Plenty: 3; Lakes: 5; Tairāwhiti: 4; **Hawke’s Bay: 20; Taranaki: 6; Whanganui: 3; MidCentral: 12; Wairarapa: 1; Hutt Valley: 10; Capital and Coast: 34; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 64; South Canterbury: 13; West Coast: 1; **Southern: 35.

**Please note that Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, and Southern hospital statistics are not yet available, therefore yesterday’s numbers are included.