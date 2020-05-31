Crash raises weekend death toll to 2

One person died after a crash on State Highway 2 by the Karangahake Gorge at the southern end of the Coromandel Peninsula at about 6.30pm yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said the person sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where they later died.

The crash raises the Queen's Birthday weekend holiday road death toll to two.

Another person died after a crash involving a cyclist and vehicle, at an intersection along Hoon Hay Road in Christchurch, about 1pm yesterday afternoon.

Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital with moderate injuries but their condition deteriorated and died in hospital.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around both crashes.