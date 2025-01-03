Friday, 3 January 2025

Breaking News 8.40 am

Dame Tariana Turia dies

    Dame Tariana Turia. Photo: RNZ
    Former politician Dame Tariana Turia has died.

    The founder and former co-leader of Te Pāti Māori suffered a stroke earlier this week and was said not to have long left.

    Te Ranga Tupua said in a post on Facebook that she had passed away early on Friday morning.

     - More to come . . . 

    RNZ