Dame Tariana Turia dies

News National 0 Comments Dame Tariana Turia. Photo: RNZ Former politician Dame Tariana Turia has died. The founder and former co-leader of Te Pāti Māori suffered a stroke earlier this week and was said not to have long left. Te Ranga Tupua said in a post on Facebook that she had passed away early on Friday morning. - More to come . . . RNZ