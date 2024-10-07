'Dark day': Alarm over list of fast-track projects

Labour's acting environment spokesperson David Parker. Photo: RNZ

Labour and environmental groups are scathing about the government's list of fast-track projects, saying it's a dark day for nature and democracy.

The government has lifted the lid on the 149 proposals selected for its contentious Fast-Track Approvals Bill, due to pass into law by the end of this year.

The bulk of those selected by Cabinet are in the housing (58), infrastructure (43) and renewable energy (22) sectors.

There's also a handful for aquaculture (7) and more for mining (11) and quarrying (8) projects.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said not everyone would like the projects, but they were a key part of the coaliton's plan to rebuild the economy.

"We are a government that does not shy away from those tough decisions," he told reporters at Sunday's announcement.

"We have to make some big calls to grow our economy and ultimately many of the projects that have been controversial on the past are now widely accepted once they're underway and built."

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

The final list has quickly drawn criticism, most opponents voicing concerns about a lack of environmental protections in the fast-tracking process.

Trans-Tasman Resources made the cut with its bid to to extract up to 50 million tonnes of seabed material a year off the Taranaki coast, despite being rejected by the Supreme Court in 2021.

Labour's acting environment spokesperson David Parker said the coalition's final fast-track list was a step too far.

"I think New Zealanders will be rightly disappointed in this. Yes, we need appropriate development, yes we need jobs but as was proven by the Labour Party's version of fast track you do not need to override the environmental protections that are necessary to weigh and balance in respect of things that can go wrong."

Parker pointed to the recent contamination of the Ohinemuri River as an example of how mines could pollute the environment long after they closed.

"Those sorts of clean-ups in the future, if there are inappropriate overrides to the Resouce Management Act or the Conservation Act, the costs of those clean-ups in the future will fall to taxpayers and ratepayers."

Forest and Bird's Richard Capie said it was a dark day for the environment and democracy.

"The communities affected have had no chance to have a say because this list that has now been written into law has been kept secret. Parliament hasn't had a chance to look at in the Select Committee process.

"So this is horrific for the environment but it's also incredibly questionable in terms of democratic processes.

Bishop said looking after the environment was "extremely important" but it was a balancing act and the government had a mandate to grow the economy.

"There's no doubt that we are changing the balance away from a sole focus on environmental effects and management of those effects towards development."

The legislation is still with the Environment Select Committee.

MPs are due to report back in mid-October, after which the final list will be attached and the legislation passed into law before the end of this year.

It's expected the fast-track legislation will reduce approval wait times down from years to months.