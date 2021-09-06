'Delta Level 2': The new rules and what they mean for you

All regions other than Auckland will drop to Alert Level 2 from 11.59pm tomorrow night, but due to the Delta strain, there are some new rules this time around.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said level 2 will be different under Delta.

Under "Delta Level 2", face masks must be worn inside most public venues, indoor facilities like libraries, shops, malls.

Face coverings were not required in hospitality establishments, such as restaurants, bars and cafes, where you need to eat or drink.

However, hospitality staff will be required to wear masks while they work.

Ardern said new rules on scanning also applied at level 2: mandatory scanning at bars, restaurants, cinemas, churches, hairdressers and anywhere where there was close contact between people.

"To keep it simple, if you're out and about and visiting indoor venues, please wear a mask."

At private events, a record had to be kept of people attending.

There will be a limit of 50 people at hospitality and indoor event venues, while outdoor venues can have up to 100 people.

The old rules of customers being seated and separated would continue to apply.

At indoor public facilities, such as gyms, pools and libraries, the same rules would apply as for supermarkets: a 2-metre space between individuals.

Ardern said the changes for large nightclubs would be hard on those businesses, but the risk needed to be addressed.

"We've learnt from experience. It's the social events when people know one another, when they're indoors for long periods of time with socialising."

Ardern said mask-wearing in schools wasn't mandatory, but director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said it was recommended, especially for students 12 and older.

Businesses that were not customer-facing would have similar rules to pre-Delta level 2 e.g no masks were required. But those businesses should remain mindful of how contagious Delta is, Ardern said.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said mask use would be recommended at schools, but it would not be mandatory.

Mask use was also not mandatory at universities, but Dr Bloomfield said he would "strongly encourage" it.

