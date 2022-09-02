Dozens of police staff take personal grievance case over vaccine mandate

The vaccine mandate for police was overturned in the High Court last February and officers are unhappy over what has happened since. Photo: Getty Images / File

A group of 91 police staff are taking a personal grievance over the way they were treated for refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine mandate for police was overturned in the High Court in February this year and the workers are complaining about what has happened since.

Police outlined the personal grievance claim to new police minister, Chris Hipkins, saying the claim came from Frontline Law Ltd, on behalf of the 91 employees.

"The personal grievance claim is significant and sets out high-level complaints focused on actions police has taken since the High Court overturned the [vaccination] order," the briefing said.

"In particular... delays in the return to work... treatment of affected employees by their colleagues and supervisors... the roles affected employees have been returned to, and... the development and implementation of police's refreshed vaccination policy."

In a written statement attributed to a police spokesperson, police confirmed they had received the personal grievance complaint.

"Covid vaccination mandates was a challenging issue for all of New Zealand and the range of views held in the wider community was also reflected in our organisation," the spokesperson said.

"A number of staff held strong views against the vaccination mandate based on their personally held convictions. Police acknowledged this and encouraged all our staff to be treated with respect and tolerance, despite any conflicting views."

It's understood police are working with the staff and their legal representatives to work through the issues raised in the grievance.

Police said their new vaccination status management policy was introduced in late March, in response to the Omicron wave that struck New Zealand at the time.

They admit that policy could restrict the roles unvaccinated staff could carry out.

"Under the policy, police expected that our people would be vaccinated," the statement read. "However, staff who exercised their right to remain unvaccinated were supported to return to work, subject to requirements as may be necessary according to the current assessment of risk."

That included testing requirements and mask wearing.

In August, police tweaked the policy to say vaccination wasn't "expected", but was "encouraged".

Vaccination has been an ongoing issue within police.

In early 2021, when vaccinations were starting to roll out, police weren't prioritised for vaccination, angering many within the organisation given their roles on the frontlines of the Covid-19 response.

There had been fears in the prime minister's office up to 1200 police officers would be forced to leave the organisation if a mandate was introduced, but in the end fewer than 200 didn't get the vaccine.

The vaccination order was overturned on 25 February with the High Court deeming it to be in breach of people's rights.