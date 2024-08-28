Driver killed in horror crash told wife to stay home

Nu'ulua Fa'aofo stands in her Kelston home holding a photo of her family after her husband, Uili Fa'aofo, died in a crash on Monday. Photo: RNZ

The wife of the driver killed in a horror crash on State Highway 1 in Auckland's Ramarama says she was supposed to be in the vehicle.

Police said a blown tyre caused a truck to crash through a road barrier into oncoming traffic, hitting the van Uili Fa'aofo was driving on Monday.

The collision killed him, his two nephews and severely injured three other passengers.

Uili Fa'aofo is survived by his wife, Nu'ulua Fa'aofo, and their six children.

Speaking to RNZ Pacific today, Nu'ulua Fa'aofo said she was meant to accompany her husband on the trip that morning, but he told her to stay home.

"I wanted to go too, and he said, 'No, you stay. You be strong. Look after the kids, and then I will call by myself'."

She said her husband was a loving, hard-working father and uncle who cared for his family a lot.

She had no idea what was going on in the news or on social media about the crash until police officers knocked on her door after 5pm on Monday.

Fa'aofo said her husband had gone to pick up their nephews, who were seasonal workers in the Bay of Plenty and due to return home to Samoa.

She believed they were not well informed about their options of transport to Auckland.

Former East Pac team leader Jacob Tekurapa explained the processes where RSE workers have a team leader who relays information through to those higher-up.

"That team leader or supervisor then relays any messages or further support which may be required back through to the company, through the RSE support worker, or through the IRC advisor or manager."

Fa'aofo said she has had a lot of support from her family and the community.

"So that's why I say thank you for the community ... the old people related to me and his family, they already message. They already say to me, be strong because of our kids."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who was attending the Pacific Islands foreign leaders summit in Tonga, extended his sincere condolences to Samoa's Prime Minister over the tragedy.

"I also had a great opportunity to have a good discussion with Prime Minister Fiame, and also extended our condolences from New Zealand to Samoa, with respect to the two RSE workers that were tragically killed in the State Highway 1 accident a couple of days ago, and the one IRC working now in critical condition in hospital as well."

The crash brings the death toll of Samoan RSE workers to 13 in the past four years due to vehicle collisions.

The first reported deaths took place in August 2020 in the Bay of Plenty, resulting in the death of two men in a crash.

In September of the same year, a vehicle collision in Perth, Western Australia, led to the deaths of two Samoan seasonal workers.

Another collision in October 2020 on the Napier to Taupō route resulted in the death of one Samoan seasonal worker.

In August 2021, a Samoan man died in a single car crash in Mount Maunganui.

A year later, in August 2022, a Samoan woman seasonal worker died in the Lockyer Valley, Queensland, Australia, becoming the only woman to have died in a vehicle mishap in Australia while working as a seasonal worker.

Tragically, just over a year later, four Samoan men who worked at the same farm in rural Victoria died after their vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commission Saunoamaali'I Karanina Sumeo said she was shocked and saddened by the crash resulting in the death of the Samoan RSE workers and the injuries to more.

"Our sympathy and alofa go to their aiga and families, It also raises with me the need to ensure we provide good pastoral care to people who come to our country to work on these schemes to make sure they get home safely to their loved ones."

The Auckland Samoan Community is planning a memorial service.