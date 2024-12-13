'Enough's enough': FENZ boss turns hose on bullying, harassment

Fire and Emergency's chief executive Kerry Gregory. Photo: RNZ

Fire and Emergency's (FENZ) chief executive says the organisation is working to abolish poor behaviour.

Kerry Gregory's message on social media comes after two independent reviews outlined bullying, harassment, sexism and racism in its culture.

He said the organisation's reputation was being tarnished by those acting inappropriately, and those not willing to follow FENZ's code of conduct should leave.

"My message is simple. Enough's enough.

"Our organisation's values are not just words on a page. They describe who we are and what we want to be. If you're not willing to uphold our values, be accountable for your actions and show respect for those around you, then maybe Fire and Emergency is no longer the place for you to work or volunteer."

In the video, Gregory acknowledged members who felt anxious and unsafe about going to work, saying it genuinely upsets him.

"The feedback we received was direct and difficult to hear, but it was accurate and necessary and I'm committed to doing it better.

"When I reflect on why this behaviour has continued, I believe it's because there's a sense that it's acceptable or that those responsible are untouchable and there's been a lack of trust in our organisation's ability to act."

He said it needed to stop for the safety of FENZ staff.

Gregory wanted members to hold themselves and other staff accountable.

"If you see or hear something that you feel crosses the line, whether it's hurtful, disrespectful or just doesn't sit well with you, say something. This isn't about confrontation, it's about having honest conversations."