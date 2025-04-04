Driver dies after being hit by train

A person has died following a crash between a train and vehicle in Auckland's Penrose.

The crash happened at a level crossing near the intersection of Station Road at about 2pm Friday.

Police said the sole occupant of the road vehicle had died at the scene.

No one on the train was injured.

A section of Maurice Road, between Station Road and Church Street, was closed. Station Road remained open, but drivers should expect delays in the area, police said.

St John ambulance said it responded with two rapid response units, and referred queries to police.

It is the third death involving trains in New Zealand in the last month after pedestrians died in Invercargill and Waikato last month.