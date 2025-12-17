Christchurch man 'tried to solicit sexual favours from teen girls'

Photo: RNZ

A Christchurch man is accused of trying to solicit sexual favours from two teenage girls and sexually taunting a third, court documents show.

The man, aged in his 50s, has interim name suppression that prevents RNZ detailing much of the case.

The documents show he was charged on October 29 with five counts of exposing girls under the age of 16 to indecent communication.

According to the document, he propositioned the first girl and after sexually taunting her and asked for her phone number.

Just over a week later, he verbally taunted the girl again.

He was also accused of saying to a second teenage girl, "you're gorgeous, you can earn some money if you give me five minutes of your time", in June.

In early August, he was accused of saying, "you're pretty" to a third girl before offering her $100 to perform a sex act on him.

Police were notified in the days following the approaches and the man was arrested a few weeks later.

Judge Michael Crosbie granted the man interim name suppression when he appeared at the Christchurch District Court via audio-visual link on Monday.

He is yet to enter a plea.

The man was remanded in custody until his next appearance in early 2026.