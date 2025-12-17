Mike Pannett named new deputy police commissioner

Mike Pannett has been appointed a statutory Deputy Commissioner of Police. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Assistant Commissioner Mike Pannett has been announced as one of the new statutory deputy commissioners of police.

After the initial shock at Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming's resignation in May one of the questions that emerged was who would replace him.

Then, in July Deputy Commissioner Tania Kura announced her retirement after 37 years in police, leaving both Deputy Commissioner roles vacant.

The second deputy commissioner will not be announced on Wednesday, though Jill Rogers is widely considered to be frontrunner for the role.

It's understood acting Deputy Commissioner Mike Johnson and Bruce O'Brien - who has been in London since June 2023 as New Zealand Police's Senior Liaison Officer - were in the final four.

Pannett is the longest serving of the final four, having joined police in 1980.

His career has included a secondment to the Australian Federal Police's International Command in 2020 as well as a stint as the New Zealand Police Liaison Officer in Washington D.C, covering the United States, Canada, Central and South America.

In 2010 he was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to New Zealand Police.

The announcement comes after the Independent Police Conduct Authority's report found serious misconduct at the highest levels of police, including former Commissioner Andrew Coster, in relation to police's response to allegations of sexual offending by former Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers earlier announced the focus for 2026 was on the four priorities he outlined a year prior: core policing, supporting the frontline, leadership and accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

Specifically, he had set specific goals around service, safety and trust, including getting trust and confidence up from 69 percent to 80 percent.

The other benchmarks included getting satisfaction for services to 80 percent from its current 71 percent, a 15 percent rise in resolutions for retail crime, and a 15 percent reduction in violence in public places.

He also pointed to a 20 percent increase in Māori at police over the past five years.

