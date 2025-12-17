Grieving family remember stalked mum

Chantal McDonald died after being repeatedly stabbed outside her home in November. Photo: supplied

The grieving family of a Christchurch woman murdered by a possessive stalker says she was kind, hardworking and deeply devoted to her children.

Nathan Boulter, who had a long history of stalking and assaulting ex-partners, murdered Chantal McDonald in Parklands on 23 July this year.

He will be sentenced in February.

McDonald's family released a statement today.

"Our daughter Chantal McDonald was a much-loved mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was kind, hardworking and deeply devoted to her children, who were always at the centre of her life.

"We are devastated by her loss and are grieving a vibrant life taken from us in such a senseless manner."

The family's focus was on caring for McDonald's children and supporting one another as they come to terms with the tragedy.

"We would like to sincerely thank New Zealand Police for their hard work and professionalism, Victim Support and Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors for their care and guidance during this incredibly difficult time," they said.

"We are also grateful to the Parklands community for the kindness, compassion and support shown to our family."

McDonald had been in a brief relationship with Boulter in May. After he was recalled to prison in relation to earlier offending, she ended the relationship and told him she did not want any further contact.

Boulter pleaded guilty to murdering McDonald last month.

According to the summary of facts, he "developed an unhealthy fixation with the victim".

"Once released, the defendant began a significant electronic harassment of the victim, by making 581 calls to the victim between 7 July 2025 and 20 July 2025, which she tried to ignore. In response, the victim made 0 calls," the summary said.

Boulter used multiple cell phone numbers and social media profiles to harass, stalk and threaten McDonald.

On July 14, he sent messages via email threatening to "chop u down to nothing" and "one two guess who's coming to you! Your lack of human compassion and empathy will be the death of you one day soon my Lil hoe! Xxx".

McDonald began locking her front gate with a padlock to keep herself safe. She also told her friends and family about Boulter's threats.

On July 22, Boulter bought a knife.

The following evening, he was watching McDonald's home that she shared with her children, flatmate and her flatmate's children.

Boulter hid behind a tree in the street opposite her home and lay in wait.

About 7.50pm, McDonald and her children came home from the supermarket and drove up the long driveway.

As she came to close the gates behind her, Boulter left his hiding spot, leapt out and attacked her with the knife.

"He started stabbing the victim in a frenzied attack leaving behind a total of 55 stab wounds. The victim's children ran into the house as the defendant was stabbing their mother," the summary of facts said.

McDonald died within minutes.

Boulter then left the property on foot, entering a home on Queenspark Drive that was occupied by a family he did not know.

He put the knife on their kitchen bench and after being told to leave, went outside onto the driveway.

Boulter called his stepfather and then police, saying that he had just killed his ex.

"I just killed her now, I stabbed her to death, I f****d up, bro, I need you guys to come get me, I just killed her bro," he told police.

Boulter was arrested a short time later.

He had previously stalked other women, including being jailed for eight years and six months in 2012 for kidnapping and assaulting his former girlfriend over a 38-hour ordeal on Great Barrier Island.