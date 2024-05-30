Education gets another $1b in first year

Government spending on schools and early childhood education increases by nearly a billion dollars in the next financial year to $19 billion.

The Budget shows total spending on schools and early learning will drop below $19b in 2025 and beyond.

The Budget includes $2.5b in new spending over four years and a further $429 million in redirected savings, most of it from the Education Ministry.

School property takes half of the money - $1.5 billion over four years.

Early childhood subsidies increase 2 percent and school operations grants 2-and-a-half percent with payments for socioeconomic disadvantage increasing three percent.

Photo: Getty Images

Also included in the Budget is $153m over four years to establish charter schools and $67m for the implementation of "structured literacy" in all state primary schools.

"The additional investment in school property, which includes funding for new schools and classrooms, school maintenance and depreciation will help ensure kids can learn in safe, warm and dry schools and that the school property portfolio can expand to accommodate more students," Education Minister Erica Stanford said.

"This investment will also allow us to make repairs and upgrades to existing buildings improving these learning environments for students and their teachers."