Elderly man on mobility scooter killed by unlicensed biker

Colin Rondon was sentence earlier this year at the Rotorua District Court. File photo: RNZ

A Coroner has called out New Zealand's "persistent and troubling tolerance" for unlicensed driving after investigating the death of an elderly man who was struck by a motorcyclist while travelling on a mobility scooter.

Coroner Ian Telford's findings were released to the public on Wednesday.

He found Edward Duffy, 88, died as a result of blunt-force injuries when the mobility scooter he was riding was struck by a motorcycle ridden by Colin Rondon, who was unlicensed and speeding.

On November 21, 2023, Duffy was riding his mobility scooter across a pedestrian crossing in Rotorua town centre.

"As he was crossing - against a red pedestrian signal - he saw a motorcycle approaching at speed. In an attempt to avoid a collision, he turned his scooter. However, the motorcycle struck the left rear side of the scooter, throwing Mr Duffy to the ground. Mr Duffy died at the scene," the Coroner's report said.

On June 4, 2025, Rondon was sentenced to three years and two months' imprisonment in the Rotorua District Court after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death.

He had eight previous offences for driving while disqualified or driving while his licence was suspended or revoked. His driving had also attracted 105 incidents of demerit points.

Coroner Telford found Rondon had never held a motorcycle licence.

"I perceive there to be a persistent and troubling degree of tolerance for unlicensed individuals using public roads in New Zealand," Telford said.

This had been a long-standing public safety concern for him, he said.

"No individual should be operating any kind of vehicle on public roads unless and until they have demonstrated to the state that they possess the necessary knowledge, skills, and judgement to do so safely.

"The licensing process exists precisely to ensure that all road users meet a minimum standard of competence before being entrusted with the responsibility of sharing the road."

In his final discussion, Telford appealed to New Zealanders to take the time to get properly trained and licensed before using a vehicle on public roads.

"These are not just legal requirements - they are essential safeguards for your life and the lives of others."