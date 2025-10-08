Protesters hauled away from Christchurch aerospace summit

Twenty-two people have been arrested at a demonstration outside an aerospace summit in Christchurch.

RNZ's reporter at the scene says about a dozen were chained together near the entrance to the Te Pae Convention Centre.

Several protesters have been carried away by police outside the national aerospace summit in Christchurch.

Several protesters were carried away by police. Photo: RNZ / Nathan Mckinnon

Another 20 protesters were carrying banners nearby and chanting.

RNZ's reporter said several protestors tried to storm the convention centre being blocked by police.

Police remained at the scene and said they were continuing to monitor the situation.

Superintendent Lane Todd said the police's role was to ensure safety and uphold the law while recognising the lawful right to protest.

Peace Action Ōtautahi said they were protesting the aerospace industry's ties with the United States and Israeli defence forces.