Tom Phillips: Another injunction granted

A campsite where Tom Phillips and his three children were living. Photo: NZ Police

The hunt continues for people who were assisting fugitive dad Tom Phillips as he evaded authorities, a month after being fatally shot by police.

Media are now able to report that a Family Court judge also granted an interim injunction in relation to the case.

Phillips died following a shootout with police after they were called to reports of a burglary in the early hours of September 8 in Marakopa in Waikato.

After Phillips' death police said it was clear he had received help to remain hidden with his three children in bush for nearly four years.

Yesterday a police spokeswoman confirmed the investigation into Phillips' accomplices was ongoing. Police recently said they were "following strong lines of inquiry".

On September 8 lawyer Linda Clark, acting for the Phillips family, went to the High Court in Wellington seeking an urgent injunction.

The injunction - which prevented media, police and Oranga Tamariki from publishing certain details related to the case - was granted by Justice Helen Cull and is set to be discussed again in the High Court on October 17.

It can now be reported there was also a hearing in the Family Court in Hamilton on September 15. A redacted version of Judge Garry Collin's judgement was released to RNZ last week.

Judge Collin said there was a "great deal of public interest in the Phillips' children", which he said was reflected in media reports and posts on social media.

"It is not in their short or long-term welfare that their experiences are subject to public curiosity or scrutiny.

"They should not be the subject of speculation, nor is it in their welfare and best interests that any information is released."

He said the media and "public appetite" must be subject to the children's right to privacy, their protection as vulnerable young victims and their ability to integrate back into society "without everyone knowing their story".

"Their views, and rights to participate in the making of decisions about what is written and said about them, needs to be respected. The children need to be able to do this in private, and in their own time."

Judge Collin said the court was the "guardian of the children," and had responsibilities "akin to those of a parent".

"A responsible parent would resist the publication of private sensitive information unless for good reason they considered it to be advantageous.

"In the modern age, information does not disappear with time. What is published may never be removed and may follow these children throughout their lives.

He said without the children, "there would have been no more than a passing interest in Mr Phillips".

"This story is not about Mr Phillips but about his children. They were young children when they went in and were young children when they came out. Currently, no child in New Zealand is likely to be more vulnerable than they are."

He understood no-one in the family consented to any further information about the children being published.

Judge Collin said although there may be jurisdictional issues which were better resolved by the High Court, he made interim injunction orders.

He said there may be an issue as to whether he could grant an injunction when the High Court had already done so, or make a restraining order "on more restrictive terms" than made by the High Court.

"These are not issues I intend to deal with today because I do not have the time, and they are in my view, more rightly determined by the High Court.

"Consequently, I intend to make wide-ranging restrictions on publication and leave it to the High Court to resolve any jurisdictional issues that exist when the proceedings are next called, or by way of judicial review."

He made several orders, including an appointment of the court as the guardian of the children to remain, and an interim injunction.

The injunction included restraining anyone from the publication of any documentary, film or book that referred to the children.