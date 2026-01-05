Person dies in Rolleston crash

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Canterbury this morning.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported on Jones Rd near Rolleston in the Selwyn district just after 7.45am on Monday.

"The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene."

Jones Rd was closed while a scene examination was carried out, but re-opened about 12.45pm, police said in an update.

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, a rapid response unit and operations manager to the scene.

It referred all further inquiries to police.