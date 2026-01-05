Bomb squad called out to 'item of concern' in Christchruch

A Christchurch street was cordoned off on Monday morning after the bomb squad was called to an "item of concern".

A police spokesperson said officers were sent to St Barnabas Lane in Fendalton about 8.45am.

It is understood the item found was a hand grenade.

"There is not believed to be any immediate threat or danger," the spokesperson said.

The NZ Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squad (EOD) attended the incident.

