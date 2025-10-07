Police appeal in search for missing teacher

Jayleb Che has been missing since 30 September. Photo: Supplied / Police

People who visited the 'hot and cold' pools on Waiotapu Loop Road in Rotorua on Tuesday and Wednesday last week have been asked to help in the case of a missing person.

Police and Search and Rescue are looking for Jayleb-Che, aged 36, who has been missing since September 30 in Rotorua.

People who live near Waiotapu Loop Road are also being asked to search their property for anything that may relate to the search.

"Police would like to hear from members of the public who used the 'hot and cold' pools on Waiotapu Loop Road between 10pm on Tuesday September 30 and 10am on Wednesday October 1.

"Police are particularly interested in any dashcam or CCTV footage."

Much of the search area terrain is unsafe for public to help in the search police say, and they ask public and family members who wish to help, to only search the roads in the area, for safety reasons.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 105, referencing file number 251003/5935.

School supporting family, friends and colleagues

Waitkato Times is reporting Jayleb-Che is a teacher at Tokoroa Intermediate School.

In a statement, the chairperson of the school board Tracey Ramanui said their thoughts were first and foremost with the staff member's family, friends, and colleagues.

They said the school was committed to supporting them through this difficult time.

"Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our students, staff, and wider school community. We have implemented our established support systems, including counselling services and staff assistance programmes, to ensure everyone has access to help if required.

"We ask for privacy and sensitivity for the family as investigations continue, and encourage anyone with information to contact New Zealand Police. The Board and school leadership are united in providing ongoing care for all affected, and we appreciate the understanding and support of our community."