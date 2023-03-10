Family believes CCTV shows missing doctor

This man walking on the Sandhurst Drive overbridge is believed to be missing Tauranga doctor David Holland. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are appealing for new information on missing doctor David Holland who was last seen at his Pāpāmoa Beach home nearly a year ago.

Holland was last seen on the evening of Friday, March 11, last year and when the Tauranga Hospital anaesthetist failed to turn up for work, friends and family expressed concern for his welfare and a missing person inquiry began.

He was initially believed to have gone for a swim at the beach near the end of Pacific View Rd, however, police yesterday revealed new CCTV imagery.

It shows a male walking alone along the Sandhurst Drive overbridge onto Truman Lane, then north towards State Highway 29A about 8pm the night Holland went missing.

Family members believe the male is likely to be Holland.

“The male was wearing hiking boots, long tan-coloured pants, and a dark-coloured, long-sleeved, hooded top,” a police statement said.

“Acting on this new information police and LandSAR have also searched the Matapihi/Maungatapu area, without success.”

Police, LandSAR, Surf Life Saving NZ, Coastguard and approximately 148 volunteers participated in extensive land searches for Holland.

A total of 612 hours was put into the search and a large amount of CCTV footage was analysed.

Police had received a number of tips from the community and thanked them for their assistance in efforts to try and locate Holland, the statement said.

“Despite a number of inquiries being carried out, his whereabouts remain unknown.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen David, or who might have information about his movements or whereabouts.”

Anyone with information was urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.