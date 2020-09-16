Family loses second member to Covid

A Waikato family has lost a second loved one to Covid-19.

Nigel Te Hiko has died in Waikato Hospital, nearly two weeks after his brother Alan died in Auckland from the virus.

Nigel (54) is believed to have contracted Covid from Alan, who had worked at the Americold facility in Auckland.

He is now the youngest person in New Zealand to die from Covid-19. Alan, who was 58, died in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital earlier this month.

He was a team leader at the Mt Wellington coolstore, and had worked alongside the index case of what was initially labelled the South Auckland cluster.

Nigel Te Hiko is the 25th New Zealander to die of Covid-19. However, the Ministry of Health said it wouldn't comment until today's 1pm briefing, Stuff reports.

Michael Tonga worked under Alan Te Hiko and described his boss as a "natural born leader" who was always the hardest worker in the room but who also enjoyed rugby league banter - particularly about his favourite team, the Warriors.

"Words cannot express the honour and love we felt being invited to speak at the service and also to carry our leader [and] brother to his resting place," he wrote on Facebook.