Fewer prisoners caught using drugs

Corrections says there is zero tolerance for contraband - encompassing drugs and drug paraphernalia, alcohol, communication devices, tattoo equipment and weapons - in New Zealand jails. Photo: ODT files

Methamphetamine, cannabis, ecstasy, heroin and booze - these are some of the drugs prison inmates have tested positive for in the past two years.

But Corrections says the number of prisoners caught using drugs is on the decline and it is constantly looking for new ways to detect contraband before it gets behind the perimeter fence.

In 2015 and 2016, Corrections randomly drug tested 16,719 inmates. Of those, 1179 had drugs - or a combination of drugs - in their system.

While some tested positive for substances found in medication provided by prison staff, most of the results showed cannabis or amphetamine-type stimulants.

The stimulants include methamphetamine, ecstasy and crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice.

Of the 1170 inmates who tested positive, just 36 were women.

The names of prisoners subject to the drug testing are randomly selected on a weekly basis by a computer.

New Zealand's 17 prisons have no say in who gets tested or when.

Alongside amphetamine-type stimulants and cannabis, the list of drugs used also included opiates - generally opium, heroin, morphine, methadone, codeine and pethidine - benzodiazepines and alcohol.

Benzodiazepines - including diazepam and lorazepam - are generally prescription drugs used to treat conditions such as anxiety and sleep problems.

Corrections acting national commissioner Rachel Leota said there was zero tolerance for contraband - encompassing drugs and drug paraphernalia, alcohol, communication devices, tattoo equipment and weapons - in New Zealand prisons.

"The safety of our staff and prisoners in our care is important to Corrections,'' she said.

Contraband, including drugs, could create significant safety problems in prison.

"Anyone found introducing contraband to prison will be held to account.''

Ms Leota said prisoners had a vast number of ways of getting contraband into prison, such as concealment in vehicles and produce, internal concealment on an offender's body, concealment in incoming mail and property and items being thrown over fences and smuggled in by prisoners' personal visitors.

"We carry out a considerable amount of work to prevent these risks and stop contraband from entering prisons,'' she said.

"Over the past decade we have a high success rate of detecting contraband.''

In 2016-17 Corrections conducted about 8000 drug tests in prisons - just 3.6% of the general random drug tests conducted nationally returned a positive result, compared with 6.8% in 2010-11.

"When a prisoner is found with contraband, including drugs, they will be held to account for the actions.''

Ms Leota said the majority of cases were dealt with through the internal misconduct system.

Prisoners can also be prosecuted under the Corrections Act 2004. The prison director makes the call on whether to use the internal misconduct system or refer to police.

Ms Leota said Corrections staff regularly used a range of screening measures to prevent contraband entering prisons.

"We are committed to an environment of continuous improvement,'' she said.

"Our staff are constantly working to identify and mitigate risk areas in the physical environment and stay informed about new methods of concealment, in order to maintain our high success rate in detecting contraband.''

- By Anna Leask