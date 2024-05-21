Flight to rescue stranded Kiwis from New Caledonia

An NZ Defence Force C-130 Hercules. Photo: NZDF

A New Zealand government plane is heading to New Caledonia today, to assist with bringing New Zealanders home.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has confirmed it is the first in a series of proposed flights.

Peters said the flight - due to leave about in the middle of the day - would carry about 50 passengers with the most pressing needs from Nouméa to Auckland.

Passengers for subsequent flights would be prioritised by consular staff.

"New Zealanders in New Caledonia have faced a challenging few days - and bringing them home has been an urgent priority for the government," Peters said.

"We want to acknowledge the support of relevant authorities, both in Paris and Nouméa, in facilitating this flight."

Peters said the situation in New Caledonia was "dynamic" and New Zealand officials were working with French counterparts and other partners, like Australia, to learn what was needed to ensure safety of their people there.

"In cooperation with France and Australia, we are working on subsequent flights in coming days."

Peters said New Zealanders in New Caledonia were urged to make sure their details on SafeTravel were up to date.

This would allow officials to be in touch with further advice.