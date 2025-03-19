Former nurse 'manipulated' vulnerable patient into sex

Christchurch nurse Peter Ogden has been sentenced in the Christchurch District Court. Photo: RNZ

A disabled mental health patient who was "manipulated and groomed" into a sexual relationship with a staff member has described how she has lost trust in both men and nurses, a court has heard.

It was part of a victim impact statement that was read to the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday as former nurse Peter Ogden was sentenced.

The 54-year-old had pleaded guilty to one charge of ill-treatment of a vulnerable adult, after he engaged in a relationship with a vulnerable patient at a Christchurch mental health facility between 2021 and 2022.

Judge Tom Gilbert sentenced Ogden to 12 months' home detention.

Crown prosecutor Deidre Elsmore read a victim impact statement to the court from the woman, whose identity has been suppressed, and who was listening via audio-visual link.

"I don't trust nurses or men anymore.

"I don't know whether they're just being nice or are going to want something.

"It has made me question whether they're in the job for the right reasons."

Further fears of being perceived as a "liar" by other patients and staff at the facility were also heard.

The court heard how the situation had ruined her ability to care for herself and how she has panic attacks when "around people associated to Pete".

"I find it difficult to have a shower, even with consistent female staff members as I don't want them to touch me.

"Sometimes I don't shower for weeks at a time.

"This has lead to infections and caused my skin to break down."

After she disclosed the relationship with Ogden, the court heard how he begged and pleaded with the woman to withdraw a complaint against him.

Although the Crown acknowledged the relationship was consensual, Elsmore stated it was "exploitative, involving extreme amounts of power".

"She has been groomed and manipulated, this law is here to protect unwell people from that kind of manipulation that leads to genuine consent," she said.

Defence lawyer Stephen Hembrow said although the relationship was inappropriate, the level of control that Ogden had over the woman was "overstated".

"She came and went from the hospital as she chose," he said.

"He's only there eight hours, five days a week.

"She had other nurses, counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists and only disclosed the relationship after he transferred to somewhere else."

Other personal factors, including Ogden's subsequent estrangement with his children and loss of income, were also heard.

Judge Gilbert said Ogden's relationship with the patient was "all wrong" and unquestionably a gross departure from the standard expected of hospital carers.

"Whilst the relationship may have been consensual, it was exploitative and she shouldn't have even been put into a position where she was thinking about consenting to sexual activity with you," he said.

"The reality is you will never be a nurse in New Zealand again."

Although Gilbert conceded an "instinctual distaste" of Odgen's behaviour, he said he was a first offender who was at low risk of re-offending.

Ogden was also ordered to pay an emotional harm payment of $10,000.

