Four new cases in MIQ; more vaccine on the way

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

Four new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in New Zealand's MIQ facilities, as the government confirms Pfizer will deliver 1.5 million doses of the vaccine in August.

There are no cases of Covid-19 in the community. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 42 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2434.

An update on vaccine numbers was also provided today - there have been more than 1.4 million doses given, an increase of more than 133,000 on last week.

Source: Ministry of Health

About 839,000 people have received a first dose and 564,000 of those have had a second dose. More than 400,000 doses have been delivered across group three.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said vaccine delivery schedule for August has been confirmed and Pfizer will deliver 1.5 million doses in the month.

"With those numbers backing us up it's really important we offer people the opportunity to be vaccinated in as many different settings as possible and at as many different times as possible .... one of those options we have are mass vaccination events."

The first mass vaccination event will be held at the Vodafone events centre in Auckland's Manukau from 30 July to 1 August.

"We're aiming to provide vaccinations to 15,000 people across those three days. It will be open to students and staff from the Manukau institute to technology and their whānau."

Another mass vaccination event will be held at the same location six weeks later.

"We've got sufficient vaccine stock to run this particular event without that having to disrupt the wider rollout plan or ... reduce the allocation to district health boards."

He said vaccines will also be available at vaccination centres, GPs, pharmacies, and at workplaces.

Hipkins has also announced that saliva testing is being rolled out to all frontline border workers.