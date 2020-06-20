Four who flew from Auckland to Bangkok hospitalised with high fevers

Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok. Photo: Getty Images

Four people who flew from Auckland to Bangkok, in Thailand, this week have been taken to hospital with high fevers.

The travellers, four Thai nationals, prompted Covid-19 fears as they underwent a health screening at Bangkok Airport after disembarking flight TG492 from Auckland.

The Bangkok Post reports that they have been taken to hospital after registering high fevers.

Two other passengers on board were New Zealanders. One of them has posted on Twitter saying he does not have a fever.

"My temperature is normal so far and I've had the first of 2 covid tests," Wayne Hay, who was also on the flight, said.

The flight landed in Bangkok on Wednesday.

All passengers who were on the flight have been taken to a hotel to start quarantine procedures.

