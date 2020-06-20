Four who flew from Auckland to Bangkok hospitalised with high fevers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The travellers, four Thai nationals, prompted Covid-19 fears as they underwent a health screening at Bangkok Airport after disembarking flight TG492 from Auckland.
The Bangkok Post reports that they have been taken to hospital after registering high fevers.
Two other passengers on board were New Zealanders. One of them has posted on Twitter saying he does not have a fever.
"My temperature is normal so far and I've had the first of 2 covid tests," Wayne Hay, who was also on the flight, said.
The flight landed in Bangkok on Wednesday.
All passengers who were on the flight have been taken to a hotel to start quarantine procedures.
Comments
I thought our borders were closed! What's with the two New Zealanders the article mentions flying to Thailand?
Are "some animals more equal than other animals" in our "team of five million"?
It's starting to look that way!