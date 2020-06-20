Saturday, 20 June 2020

Four who flew from Auckland to Bangkok hospitalised with high fevers

    1. News
    2. National
    1 Comment

    Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok. Photo: Getty Images
    Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok. Photo: Getty Images
    Four people who flew from Auckland to Bangkok, in Thailand, this week have been taken to hospital with high fevers.

    The travellers, four Thai nationals, prompted Covid-19 fears as they underwent a health screening at Bangkok Airport after disembarking flight TG492 from Auckland.

    The Bangkok Post reports that they have been taken to hospital after registering high fevers.

    Two other passengers on board were New Zealanders. One of them has posted on Twitter saying he does not have a fever.

    "My temperature is normal so far and I've had the first of 2 covid tests," Wayne Hay, who was also on the flight, said.

    The flight landed in Bangkok on Wednesday.

    All passengers who were on the flight have been taken to a hotel to start quarantine procedures.
     

    Reuters
    1 Comment

    Comments

    JWinter Sat, 20/06/2020 - 5:14pm

    I thought our borders were closed! What's with the two New Zealanders the article mentions flying to Thailand?

    Are "some animals more equal than other animals" in our "team of five million"?

    It's starting to look that way!

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg